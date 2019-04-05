Carolyn Kay Franey

1938-2019

Carolyn Kay Franey died peacefully in The Woodlands, Texas, on April 1, 2019, at the age of 80 years old.

Carolyn was born on June 14, 1938, in Jefferson, Iowa. She graduated from University of Northern Iowa and began her career as a Home Economics teacher. Carolyn subsequently returned to work after many years as a mother and homemaker with First Interstate Bank as a Teller and Personal Banker. Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. Her faith remained of paramount importance throughout her life. Carolyn, Caroli, Mom, Mimi will be greatly missed by all that loved her.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Jesse Sailer; brother, John Sailer; sisters, Margret Hart and Lillian Nelson. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles "Jerry" Franey; children and their spouses, Bruce and Jeri Lynn Litterer, Richard and Jennifer Gable, Steven Franey and John Gundvaldson; grandchildren and spouses, Jon and Megan Perz, Daniel and Kendal Gable; great grandchild, Adelyn Perz.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 pm at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carolyn's life.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Dr. Houston, Texas 77069 Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019