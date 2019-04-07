Carolyn Garst

1942-2019

August 2, 1942 -

March 30, 2019

Carolyn passed at home in San Antonio. She will be remembered for her stoic elegance, quick wit, loyalty, fortitude, empathy and loving spirit. She was born in Houston, attended Lamar High School and Sam Houston State University. She taught school until staying home to raise three daughters. She was involved with Alpha Delta Pi, the Assistance League of Houston, First Presbyterian, Westlake Hills Presbyterian, and the McNay Art Museum. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Erin Claire Garst; parents, Alta Lee and William Boyd Welford and James Henry Garst. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Garst Vogl and Meredith Garst Ames; grandchildren, James Henry Vogl, Thomas Harold Vogl III, Joseph Robert Vogl, Madeleine McLeod Wood, George Henry Ames; son-in-law, George Scott Ames. Services are on Tuesday, April 9 at 1pm at Forest Park Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston and on Wednesday, April 10 at 1:30pm at First Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Alamo, San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University Health System Foundation Transplant Fund, P.O. Box 33038, San Antonio, TX 78265-3038, www.universityhealthsystem.com/donate-online, or to , 1218 Arion Parkway #102, San Antonio, TX 78216, . You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com

