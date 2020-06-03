Carolyn Kathryn Moore
Carolyn Kathryn Moore, age 73 was born on September 26, 1946 to William Joseph and Juanita Ruth Coffey in Houston, Texas. She entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Carolyn loved to play cards, root for "her" Astros, and loved her family. She was a secretary in the oil industry, and Church ministry, for many years. She is reunited with her husband, Paul Clifford Moore, and other family members. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Jennifer Kathryn Collins, her grandchildren Victoria Lizabeth Zaragoza, Jacob Stephen Went, her brother William Joseph Coffey II, her sister Adriane Susan Wild and numerous relatives and dear friends. In lieu of flowers please give to the Brazos Valley Hospice in Bryan, Texas. There will be no funeral or memorial services.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 822-3717
