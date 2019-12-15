|
|
Carolyn Jean Kennedy
1945-2019
Carolyn Jean Kennedy, 74, of Houston, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born to Sam and Louise Howard in Daisetta, TX on November 16, 1945. She spent her adolescent and adult years in the Houston area. She is survived by her husband, Herman Kennedy of 52 years; 4 children; a stepson; a sister ; a brother and a host of other relatives. Homegoing services will be at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 111West Little York, Houston, TX on December 17, 2019. Visitation is from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM and The Service begins at 12:00 PM. Interment-Calvary Hill Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019