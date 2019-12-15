Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pruitt's Mortuary Inc
7518 N Main St
Houston, TX 77022
(713) 864-2609
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
111 West Little York
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
111 West Little York
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Kennedy


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Kennedy Obituary
Carolyn Jean Kennedy
1945-2019
Carolyn Jean Kennedy, 74, of Houston, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born to Sam and Louise Howard in Daisetta, TX on November 16, 1945. She spent her adolescent and adult years in the Houston area. She is survived by her husband, Herman Kennedy of 52 years; 4 children; a stepson; a sister ; a brother and a host of other relatives. Homegoing services will be at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 111West Little York, Houston, TX on December 17, 2019. Visitation is from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM and The Service begins at 12:00 PM. Interment-Calvary Hill Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -