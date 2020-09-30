Carolyn Ruth Mauney

11-10-195109-21-2020

Carolyn Ruth (Brown) Mauney, of Cypress, TX, died on September 21, 2020, resulting from a fall, after an extended battle with cancer. Carolyn, the first child of the late Harold and Eleanor Brown, was born in Renton, WA on November 10, 1951. Shortly thereafter, her family moved back to Montana, and continued moving about the state, during her formative years. Carolyn spent the 6th grade in Pittsburg, PA, after which the family moved to Alberta, Canada. Then the family returned to Melstone, MT for Carol's last year of high school, where she graduated in 1969. She then attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, MT; graduating in 1974.

After college graduation, Carol moved to Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, & Fort Worth, TX to pursue business opportunities. While working for the City of Fort Worth, she met Dan Mauney, who was also employed there. They later moved to Houston, TX, and were married on August 14, 1999. Carol's career led her to Citgo Petroleum Corp, were she worked for 11+ years before retiring at the end of 2017.

Carol is survived by her husband, Dan Mauney, younger sister Jane (Mike) Friel of Long Island, NY, and younger brother Larry (Nadine) Brown of Bozeman, MT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store