Carolyn Nelle (Maddox) Shelton
1945-2019
Carolyn Nelle Maddox Shelton passed peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Though she struggled with illness for over a year, her faith has taken her to a better place. Carolyn was the cornerstone of her family and her memory will be cherished by every life she touched.
Carolyn was born on February 9th, 1945 in Houston, Texas to her parents, Jack and Lula Belle (McMurrey) Maddox of Palacios, Texas. After completing Palacios High School in 1963, she attended the University of Texas in Austin. Graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor's of Science in Education, she later received a Masters of Education at U of H, and a Principal Certification while working as a middle school math teacher in the Spring Branch Independent School District.
Carolyn married Terry Shelton in August of 1967 and enjoyed a life of adventure and fun over their 52 years of marriage. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Terry Lee Shelton, and her three children, daughter Carolyn Flinn and Dr. Paul Flinn, daughter Elizabeth Martin and John Martin, and son Lee Shelton. She will be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren Ally, Maggie, and Jett Flinn, her sisters Lula Belle (Cooky) Mays and Patricia Matthew, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:00pm in the Sanctuary at the Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In memory of Carolyn Shelton, and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2019