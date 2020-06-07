Carolyn Newitt
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Ann Newitt
1951-2020
Our beloved mother, Carolyn Ann Newitt, 69 of Houston, Texas unexpectedly passed over to the Lord on May 20, 2020 in Arizona. Carolyn was born January 11, 1951 to Mr. & Mrs. Louis A. Newitt in New Orleans, LA. Her family established a home in Houston in 1969 where she attended Westchester H.S. and U of H. Carolyn was a lifelong respiratory therapist who treated others with unwavering compassion. She is preceded in death by her father Louis Newitt of Houston. She is survived by her mother Lydia Newitt, sisters Linda Marbach, Barbara Newitt and Patricia Newitt, daughter & son-in-law Laura and Ronnie Roark, Son & daughter-in-law Christopher and Carolina Harper, son Michael Harper and grandchildren Alexis, Emery, Ronald, Ace-Ford, Soleil, Carson and Chase. Thank you to the Valleywise Burn Center staff, brave neighbors and first responders.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved