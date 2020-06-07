Carolyn Ann Newitt

1951-2020

Our beloved mother, Carolyn Ann Newitt, 69 of Houston, Texas unexpectedly passed over to the Lord on May 20, 2020 in Arizona. Carolyn was born January 11, 1951 to Mr. & Mrs. Louis A. Newitt in New Orleans, LA. Her family established a home in Houston in 1969 where she attended Westchester H.S. and U of H. Carolyn was a lifelong respiratory therapist who treated others with unwavering compassion. She is preceded in death by her father Louis Newitt of Houston. She is survived by her mother Lydia Newitt, sisters Linda Marbach, Barbara Newitt and Patricia Newitt, daughter & son-in-law Laura and Ronnie Roark, Son & daughter-in-law Christopher and Carolina Harper, son Michael Harper and grandchildren Alexis, Emery, Ronald, Ace-Ford, Soleil, Carson and Chase. Thank you to the Valleywise Burn Center staff, brave neighbors and first responders.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store