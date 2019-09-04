Home

Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Carolyn O'Bannion Obituary
Carolyn Marie
Gartman O'Bannion
1952-2019
Carolyn Marie Gartman O'Bannion died on August 30, 2019 peacefully at home. Visitation will be at Earthman Resthaven 13102 North Freeway Houston, TX 77060 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. The funeral service will be at the Earthman Resthaven chapel on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00am with burial following also at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to The American Kidney Fund or The .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
