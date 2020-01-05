|
|
Carolyn Randall
1926-2019
On December 29, 2019, Carolyn Randall, age 93, passed away. She was born in 1926 and lived with her adopted family in central Illinois. She made friends easily throughout her life. An elementary school group of girlfriends who called themselves "The CTU", remain in touch and regularly correspond with their "Round Robin" newsletter to this day.
Carolyn had a beloved brother, Jay, and a sister, Eleta. To help organize this busy family, Nellie, an Irish Catholic farm girl was hired as a housekeeper when Carolyn was very young. Due to her mother's increasing health problems, Nellie was not only the housekeeper, but also a mother to Carolyn and her brother.
Carolyn attended the University of Illinois. She pledged Pi Beta Phi Sorority, made numerous friends and continued to support the Pi Phis the rest of her life. She graduated in 1947 with a BA in Speech and Drama. She met and married Howard Randall, a returning WW II combat veteran whose engineering studies at the University of Illinois had been interrupted by the war.
Howard's employment with a major oil company meant that the Randall family lived in several cities that were near oil refineries, including Whiting, Indiana, Brownsville, Texas and Dickinson, Texas. During these years, their two children were born. In 1960, due to a job change, the Randall family moved to west Houston.
Carolyn was an avid golfer, a political volunteer, a reader and "social chairman" of her family. She was one of the founding volunteer organizers of Taping for the Blind (now called Sight into Sound) where she recruited, organized and trained a large group of volunteer readers and monitors for many years.
A group of her west Houston friends christened themselves "the AARPA's", and organized legendary parties and social events the Randalls participated in frequently. Carolyn continued to enjoy high-spirited monthly lunches with her girlfriends until a few months ago.
In retirement, Carolyn and Howard bought a ranch near Lake Travis and happily lived in the Texas Hill Country for 25 years. During this time, Carolyn took a job with The State Library of Texas in the Talking Books Program. She worked for the State Library for 12 years, with her colleagues declaring April 25,1999 as "Carolyn Randall Day", in honor of her dedicated work for the blind and physically handicapped.
Changing locations once again, the Randalls spent 5 "golden" years living on a beautiful property in the Napa Valley of California. As always, they quickly established enduring friendships and enjoyed visits from family and numerous old friends.
In their late 80's, Howard and Carolyn moved back to west Houston to be near their daughter and son-in-law. They moved into a local retirement community and Howard passed in 2012. Carolyn was an active member of the book club, organizer of the paperback library and a Wii bowling enthusiast.
She was thrilled that she could vote at Parkway Place, her precinct voting site!
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, son-in-law and son. She is also survived by her two wonderful grandchildren and her grandson's wife. Her beloved cousins survive her, as do her nephew and her niece.
At Carolyn's request, there will be no funeral services. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband, Howard, who was buried there with military honors in 2012. If desired, donations in Carolyn's name made be made to Sight into Sound, 3935 Essex Lane, Houston, TX 77027, or sightintosound.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020