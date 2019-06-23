Carolyn R. Searles

1933-2019

January 12, 1933 –

June 13, 2019

Carolyn Rothrock Searles passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, in Waco. Texas. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at Pines Presbyterian Church, 12751 Kimberley Lane, Houston, Texas.

Carolyn was born on January 12, 1933, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Harry and Katherine Rothrock. Upon graduation from Westtown School of West Chester, Pennsylvania, she attended Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland, where she earned a degree in education and child development. On July 16, 1955, she married Leonard Cavalli Searles. They lived in Lafayette, Louisiana, for many years before moving to Houston. Carolyn was a wonderful and devoted mother, sister, daughter, wife, and grandmother. She taught preschool and Sunday School at Pines Presbyterian Church where she was an active member. She was a prayer partner and devoted friend and touched the lives of many people in a caring, supportive and loving way. Her faith in God has been an inspiration to many and a source of strength through life's peaks and valleys.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Cavalli Searles; infant daughter, Julie; son, Daniel; and parents, Harry and Katherine Rothrock.

She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Tori, and their children, Joseph and wife, Valerie, Jacob and Lauren; daughter, Christine Graham and her husband, Beau, and their three sons, Trey and wife, Ann Marie, Brett and wife, Kaitlyn, and Jake. She is also survived by her sister, Katherine Gamble and her children, Tom, Kay and Anne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pines Presbyterian Church, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dodoma Christian Medical Center.

