Carolyn Ray Simpson
1941-2019
Carolyn Ray Simpson of Naples, Florida and Coshocton, Ohio died on August 23, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. She was 77.
Born in Houston, Texas on November 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Samuel Ray and Dorothy (Darbon) Ray. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Houston and attended the University of Texas in Austin where she was selected one of the Ten Most Beautiful in her freshman year. She taught third grade at St. Ambrose school before joining Finger Furniture Rental as a staff designer. She later joined Cort Furniture Rental where she designed new stores in cities throughout the country. She married Robert S. Simpson on November 18, 1967 in St. Anne Church in Houston. In 1976 she moved to Coshocton, Ohio with her husband.
She was renowned as a gourmet chef who loved to entertain family and friends. Among her many interests were painting, gardening, golfing, boating and playing bridge with friends. She was a member of Junior Women's Club in Coshocton, the Country Club of Naples, and Hamilton Harbor Yacht Club in Naples. She believed in giving back and she supported several charities including St. Agnes Academy in Houston and The Pomerene Center for the Arts in Coshocton.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Simpson, her brother Calvin Samuel Ray, Jr. (Cindi) of Houston, and nephews Christopher Ray, Cameron Ray, Roy Key, and Randall Finnigan.
Her sister, Sandra Finnigan, and her parents preceded her in death.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home, 186 Park Ave, Coshocton on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
A memorial service will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer, Houston, TX on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pomerene Center for the Arts, 317 Mulberry St., Coshocton, OH 43812; St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 or a .
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019