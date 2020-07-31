1/1
Carolyn Wackar
1941 - 2020
Carolyn J Wackar
1941-2020
Carolyn Joyce Wackar took her final breath July 27, 2020 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She was born April 2, 1941 in Houston, TX to Adolph and Olga Vlasek. She was preceded in death by sisters Rebecca Gray and Susan Stewart. She is survived by sisters Catherine Tillery and partner Jimmy, and Mary Anne Whitehead and husband Richard. Carolyn retired to Brenham, Tx and was a member of St Stanislaus Catholic Church in Chappel Hill. She is also survived by her 4 boys Mark and wife Donna, Samuel, Michael and wife Stephanie, and Steven as well as their children and their children's children. There will be no services conducted during these trying times, but a printed memorandum of her life will be made available to family and friends. A kinder, gentler imperfect soul has never walked this earth.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
