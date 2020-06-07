Carolyn (Bunch) Wyatt
1940-2020
Carolyn Bunch Wyatt, 79, a Houston resident for more than 60 years and widow of Hubert H. Wyatt, died June 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A longtime member of Houston's First Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, Carolyn was both a homemaker and an interior decorator, choosing interior accents for homes built throughout the Spring and Klein areas of Northwest Houston in the 1970s, 80s and 90s by Wyatt Construction Company, where she also served as vice president. Carolyn was also a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying around the state and the South with Hubert, also a pilot, in their Cessna airplane. Born Carolyn Sue Bunch on Sept. 13, 1940, in Broken Bow, Okla., she was the daughter of Dorrice Bunch. She soon moved to and grew up in DeQueen, Ark., living with her mother and grandparents, Belle and William M. Bunch. While in her teens, Carolyn and her mother moved to Houston, where she graduated from San Jacinto High School. She married Hubert Wyatt on June 6, 1959, at First Baptist Church in Houston, and they were married for 50 years at the time of his death in 2009. Together, Carolyn and Hubert lived in Amarillo, Houston, Los Angeles, and finally back in the FM 1960 area, where together they built Wyatt Construction Company into a prominent home builder. A longtime resident of Texas, most important to Carolyn was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, and her mother, Dorrice Bunch. She is survived by three children: Dawn Wyatt Koetter, of Kingwood, and her husband, Ken; Edward Wyatt, of Washington, D.C.; and Jeffrey Wyatt, of Spring, and his wife, Audra. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Deborah Koctar Weckerly, of Cypress; Dustin Koctar, of Franklin, Tenn., and his wife, Courtney; Garhett Wyatt, of College Station; Hannah Wyatt and Sadie Wyatt, of Washington, D.C.; and four great-grandchildren: Gwenyth Weckerly, of Cypress; and Wyatt Koctar, Anita Koctar and Kakuru Koctar, all of Franklin, Tenn. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 1 pm at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Ave., Houston. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in the name of Carolyn B. Wyatt.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.