Carolyn Bode Young
1947-2020
Born on April 5, 1947 in Alice, Texas to Fred and Marjorie Bode, Carolyn Bode Young, 73, of Houston, Texas, passed away on June 30, 2020. Independent to a fault - Lyn, Cait, Carolyn - filled her life volunteering and making the world around her better for the people she loved most. Friends and family knew her as a fighter, someone who would and could move mountains for those she gave her support. Carolyn's spirit touched the lives of many and she will be greatly missed.
In 1974, she met the love of her life, William E. Young, and they wed on October 29, 1976. A strong and loving marriage from the beginning to the end, for almost 30 years they were dedicated to each other.
Caitlin nan Cnoc Airghead, as she was also known, was a passionate member of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) for over 30 years. While serving her SCA community, she earned several awards: Award of Arms, Award of the Sable Comet, Sodality of the Sentinels of Stargate, Grant of Arms, and Award of the Sable Crane of Ansteorra. In addition, Carolyn was an avid science fiction and fantasy fan and would often volunteer at local conventions where she met some of her Star Trek heroes. She loved puns and would "torture" anyone sitting next to her. Some of them were truly fowl.
Carolyn was predeceased by her spouse, William E. Young; her sister, Nancy D. Heeth; and the MANY lucky cats she was hoodwinked into feeding and caring for during her life. She is survived by her daughter, D; step-daughters, Bonnie and Cindie; grandchildren, Robert, Dalton, and Misty; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Rick Bode.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to either Houston Area Women's Center (https://hawc.org/get-involved/donate
) or Houston Museum of Natural Science (https://www.hmns.org/checkout/donate
). There will be a private service at the interment at Klein Funeral Home and Memorial Park (https://kleinfh.com
). Due to recent COVID events, Celebration of Life service will be planned when it is safe to do so.