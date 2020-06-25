Carrie Boudreaux
1958-2020
Carrie Lynn Wolff Boudreaux passed away in her sleep on June 19, 2020. She was born October 14, 1958 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Carrie was a creative, bright person who became delightful at the slightest gesture of kindness. Although she had health issues most of her life, she marched on until her body finally gave out. She was predeceased by her loving father, Melvyn Wolff, her grandparents, Boris and Fannie Wolff and Leah and Buddye Grossberg, her uncle David Toomim, and her cousins Roddy and Joshua Toomim.
She is survived by her loving mother, Cyvia Wolff, her brother, Curtis Wolff, her daughter Sherrie Boudreaux. Her special friend, Kenneth Walker and her many loving relatives and friends.
Because of coronavirus, a private service will be held at Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Celebration Company at Jewish Family Services in Houston or to the charity of one's choice.
1958-2020
Carrie Lynn Wolff Boudreaux passed away in her sleep on June 19, 2020. She was born October 14, 1958 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Carrie was a creative, bright person who became delightful at the slightest gesture of kindness. Although she had health issues most of her life, she marched on until her body finally gave out. She was predeceased by her loving father, Melvyn Wolff, her grandparents, Boris and Fannie Wolff and Leah and Buddye Grossberg, her uncle David Toomim, and her cousins Roddy and Joshua Toomim.
She is survived by her loving mother, Cyvia Wolff, her brother, Curtis Wolff, her daughter Sherrie Boudreaux. Her special friend, Kenneth Walker and her many loving relatives and friends.
Because of coronavirus, a private service will be held at Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Celebration Company at Jewish Family Services in Houston or to the charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.