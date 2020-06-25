Carrie Boudreaux
1958 - 2020
Carrie Boudreaux
1958-2020
Carrie Lynn Wolff Boudreaux passed away in her sleep on June 19, 2020. She was born October 14, 1958 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Carrie was a creative, bright person who became delightful at the slightest gesture of kindness. Although she had health issues most of her life, she marched on until her body finally gave out. She was predeceased by her loving father, Melvyn Wolff, her grandparents, Boris and Fannie Wolff and Leah and Buddye Grossberg, her uncle David Toomim, and her cousins Roddy and Joshua Toomim.
She is survived by her loving mother, Cyvia Wolff, her brother, Curtis Wolff, her daughter Sherrie Boudreaux. Her special friend, Kenneth Walker and her many loving relatives and friends.
Because of coronavirus, a private service will be held at Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Celebration Company at Jewish Family Services in Houston or to the charity of one's choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
