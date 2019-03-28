Carroll Cole "C.C." Taylor

1930-2019

C.C. (Carroll Cole) Taylor died on March 22nd, 2019 at age 88. He was born August 8th, 1930 in Dallas to Mary Grace and Paul Taylor. He is survived by his wife; Leah Knapp Taylor, brother, Lee Deatherage Taylor; and three children; David, Brian and Kimberly. He also had nine grandchildren; Jacob, Harrison, Elizabeth, Sarah, Travis, Taylor, Zachary, Jackson and Victoria, and had four great-grandchildren; Kendall, Riley, Hannah and Charlotte. He married Leah Knapp on February 12th, 1954, and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

C.C. graduated from North Dallas High School in 1947 and attended Texas A&M University. At A&M, he was in the Corps of Cadets where he was Captain of the Ross Volunteers. One of his claims to fame was shaking Eisenhower's hand shortly before he became President.

He graduated in 1951 with a degree in Civil Engineering and went to work for Humble Oil and Refining Company (which became Exxon). Later that year, he was called to active duty in the Army as a Lieutenant during the Korean War, and served at the Port of Whittier in Alaska. After two years in the service, he returned to Exxon. His career took him all over the world, from Louisiana, Texas and California, to Australia and Norway. His final assignment was Vice President of Esso Exploration in Houston, for which he visited far-flung places like Timbuktu.

C.C. loved life and lived it to the fullest – no matter what continent he was on, he was always the life of the party. He was passionate about the Aggie Corps of Cadets and was instrumental in publishing several books about them. He also loved dogs: he took one with him to both Australia and Norway, and trained another as an obedience champion. His gregarious spirit, sense of humor and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of C.C.'s life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 30th, at his home in Houston. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary