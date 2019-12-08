|
|
Carter D. Crawford
1937-2019
Carter D. Crawford, age 82, of Houston, Texas, passed away on December 5, 2019. He was born in Moberly, Missouri on June 8, 1937 to Wilford and Kathleen Virginia (Carter) Crawford, both musicians. He grew up in St. Louis and in Midland, Michigan. In 1961 Carter graduated from Southern Methodist University and in 1964 he received his MA degree in civil engineering from Rice University. He also served in the U.S. Air Force reserves during his college years.
During his long career in the offshore oil industry, he was known among friends as the first violinist of The Monday Night String Quartet. After retirement from the oil industry, he continued pursuing his love of playing music as a viola sub in the Houston Ballet Orchestra, teaching viola to high school students, and playing viola da gamba with friends.
Carter had an outgoing spirit, enjoying travel for work and for play, on land in his Airstream trailer and on water sailing in his boat. In later years, he was often accompanied by his furry companions, Zephyr and Claudius.
Carter is survived by his wife Barbara, his two children Stephen Crawford and Jennie Williford, brother Roger, granddaughter Sophia, daughter-in-law Karen and son-in-law Joshua.
On Monday December 9, visitation and recitation of the rosary will be held at half past nine o'clock in the morning followed by a funeral mass at ten o'clock in the morning at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam St., Houston, Texas. A reception will follow the mass in the parish hall. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, Texas 77539.
Carter will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We love you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019