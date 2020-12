Casandra LeeRodriguez1976-2020On November 27, 2020, this world became a less bright place with the passing of Casandra Lee Rodriguez. Her life will be celebrated in the funeral ceremony at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas. This service will be streamed through the funeral home website.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, TX.