Casey Dean Lane

1983-2019

Casey Dean Lane, age 36, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his birth home in Bryan, TX, on June 13, 2019. He was born on January 26th, 1983 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan, TX. He was a loving, nurturing individual with an endless smile and caring heart.

As a child, Casey loved building and reshaping his Legos and model cars, biking, fishing, gardening and playing piano. Casey also enjoyed volunteering in his community and elsewhere especially with special needs children in sporting activities. He was a regular at Epicures Thanksgiving Feast of Caring, along with tutoring children in math and science.

His passion for gymnastics began at age 7 and from 1st – 8th grade Casey competed and placed in the Top Champion in the state of Texas annually. His passion changed to cheerleading in his High School years when he cheered at Bryan High. He also coached and cheered with Brazos All Stars and coached for Brazos Valley Gym and Power Sports before heading to college.

He continued his love of cheerleading by receiving a scholarship at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX. His first year, the team finished 2nd in the National Cheerleading Competition in Daytona, FL. He went on to cheer competitively with Texas Tech.

Casey's enthusiasm to coach competitive cheerleading continued when he and his best friend and college teammate, Shane Smith, established Grand Cheer in Katy, TX in 2006. Since its inception, Casey's goal was to inspire creativity, hard work and friendships among all youth and young adults on his teams. He truly was an inspiration and he wanted to be a positive motivational support for everyone he met.

Casey's loving heart brightened his family, friends, students, animals and his plants...everyone loved Casey!!! He is survived by his mother Faye Lane, his father and wife, Bobby and Lisa Lane, and his sister and her husband, Jarrod and Caffery Qualls.

We invite you to join us:



Celebrating "For the love

of Life" for Casey

Friday, June 21, 2019

6:30 - 8:30 pm

Calvary Court Hotel

200 Century Court,

College Station, TX 77840



And



"Flip for Casey

in Heaven" at Grand Cheer

Sunday, June 23, 2019

2:00 -6:00 pm

(a short service will

begin at 2:15 pm)

Smith Ranch

25440 Beckendorff Rd,

Katy, TX 77493



In lieu of flowers the family

suggests memorial

contributions be sent to:

IMD Guest House

Foundation

1933 W. Polk Street,

Chicago, IL 60612

312-996-1167

Or

Casey Lane Grand Cheer

Scholarship Fund

Contact Grand Cheer

Casey Lane Grand Cheer

Scholarship Fund

Contact Grand Cheer

for Details – 281-371-3775