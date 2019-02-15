|
|
Judge Cassandra Y. Hollemon
1961-2019
Passed away on February 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3015 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, Texas 77004, Dr. D.Z. Cofield, Pastor; Rev. Lucious Buggs, Fellowship Baptist Church, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019