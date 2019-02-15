Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Cassandra Hollemon
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
3015 N. MacGregor Way
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
3015 N. MacGregor Way
Houston, TX
Judge Cassandra Y. Hollemon
1961-2019
Passed away on February 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3015 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, Texas 77004, Dr. D.Z. Cofield, Pastor; Rev. Lucious Buggs, Fellowship Baptist Church, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
