Catharine White Laird

1957-2019

Catharine White Laird died peacefully in her sleep on March 8, 2019. She leaves behind family, friends and loved ones in Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Cathy was born in New Orleans but spent the bulk of her life in Houston. She graduated from Bellaire High School and earned an undergraduate degree from Texas State University and an MBA from The University of Houston in Clear Lake. Cathy was a talented artist and painter, loved the Astros and often made trips to spring training to watch them prepare for the upcoming season. She also loved the great outdoors and spent a great deal of time hiking and camping in her younger days. Music was another passion of Cathy's and she was very proud of her extensive album and CD collection. She enjoyed spending time and holidays with her numerous nieces and nephews and was an active member of St Ambrose Catholic Church. Cathy was proceeded in death by her father Otey White Jr. She is survived by her mother Catharine Pearson White of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters Laura Wright-Crawford of Houston, and Harriet White Deaton of Memphis, TN and brothers Otey White III and Jack K White of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephews Catharine McAndrews Montalbano, Blake Kavanaugh Deaton, Pearson Elliott Deaton, Otey Benjamin White, Andrew Walker Deaton, William Reiser White, Emily Elizabeth White; great niece Laura Catharine Montalbano; and great nephews Joseph William Montalbano, Jr. and Phillip William Montalbano. A memorial mass was held in Baton Rouge, and a celebration of life will be held in Houston at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Rd. Houston, TX 77092.