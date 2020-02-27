|
|
Catharine Ann Chavez Steele
1965-2020
Catherine "Cathy" Chavez Steele, 54, resident of Houston, TX passed away on Feb 24, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She will always be remembered for her vivacious personality, boundless energy, her ability to befriend everyone she met and for her unfaltering love for her sons.
She is survived by her sons Blake and Taylor Steele and their father, Gary Steele, her brothers Carlos Chavez and Gregory Chavez and their families, numerous close friends who she considered her extended family and her faithful companion Zoe.
A visitation will be held at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 6921 Chetwood Dr, Houston, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in her memory to K-9 Angels Rescue or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020