Catherine Ann Temple Pheiffer
1926-2019
Catherine Ann Temple Pheiffer, 93, of Houston passed away peacefully at her home on August 31,2019. She was born May 5,1926 in East Pittsburg, PA and lived in Houston since 1952. Her caring and giving nature will be remembered and truly missed by family and friends alike.
Catherine was preceded in death by; her husband, Chester H. Pheiffer PhD. OD; and sister, Rose DePung of Chula Vista, CA.
Catherine is survived by; her sister, Betty Sasala of Pittsburg, PA; daughter, Anne Louise Pheiffer Kieschnik and husband Ronald Carl Kieschnik; Grandson, Cpt. Christopher Carl Kieschnik, and wife Stephanie; Great Grandson, Avery Carl Kieschnik, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering to honor and celebrate her life will be set for a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The Fisher House supporting Military & Veterans around the world. https://www.fisherhouse.org/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019