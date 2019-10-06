|
|
Catherine Anne
Cooksey
1986-2019
Catherine Anne Cooksey, age 33, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Catherine, born on May 28, 1986, was a native Houstonian and the beloved daughter of Nancy and Taylor Cooksey and adored sister of John Harris Cooksey. Catherine is also survived by her grandmother, Evelyn Cooksey, her aunts, Sally Gordon and Ellen Cooksey, and her cousins Scott and Edward Cooksey. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Voss Cooksey and John and Ludye Gordon, and her uncles, Richard and Edward Cooksey.
Catherine's school career began at St. John's School and ended with a degree in Peace Studies from Goucher College in Baltimore, with stops in between, including at Lamar High School. She will be remembered as a loyal, generous, kind, funny, bright light in the lives of her family and friends. She took great pride in her role as an "aunt" and honorary godmother to three boys, where her memory will live on.
Catherine was a talented two-sport athlete, winning multiple school and select team championships and individual awards. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf (particularly cart driving) and spending time outside with her precious Beagle, Redford. Her "happy place" was her parents' vacation home in Cashiers, NC. Catherine's intelligence, attention to detail, exuberant personality and organizational skills allowed her to enjoy success in her business and entrepreneurial efforts, including marketing and event planning.
Her family cordially invites friends to a memorial service in Catherine's honor on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage, Houston, Texas 77056.
For those desiring, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to the Nick Finnegan Counseling Center (finnegancounseling.org), to re:MIND (remindsupport.org), to the Hope and Healing Center of St. Martin's Episcopal Church (stmartinsepiscopal.org), to the Lance McCullers, Jr. Foundation which raises awareness for animal adoption and shelters, in honor of Redford (lancemccullersfoundation.org), or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019