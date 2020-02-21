|
|
Catherine "Enell" Scott Cooper
1932-2020
Enell Scott Cooper peacefully entered heaven on Valentine's Day where she is preceded in death by her husband C.L. "Jack" Cooper, her son Bruce and her daughter Sherry. Enell is survived by her Son Paul Cooper and His wife Tammy, and a daughter in law Janice Ennion, four grandchildren Chance Cooper and his wife Casey, Cole Cooper, Carly Lynch and her husband Charles and Caitlin Cooper and one great grandson Hayden Cooper, a sister Linda June Pendleton and brother in law Monte Pendleton, a niece Nancy and her husband Robert, a nephew Scott and his wife Virginia, another nephew Stan Cooper and niece Marie Cooper and two grandnieces and two grandnephews. Enell also earned her degree in Social Science from California State University, Long Beach in 1967 where she taught school for many years. Enell earned her Master's in gardening and was a member of the Lake Houston Garden Club and served in many capacities. She was an active member of the Atascocita Presbyterian Church, where she loved her church friends. She also loved her family, the May Community Center of Huffman, her friends, The Lake Houston Garden Club and her kitty cats. Enell left many cuttings of her garden with many friends and people of the community. She was also a diehard Astros and Texans fan. Enell leaves so many wonderful memories in the community of Huffman where she touched many lives and did countless hours of service work. Enell leaves a beautiful legacy as part of the Scott Family as well as being a granddaughter of the family who signed the Texas Declaration of Independence. She was loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will take place on May 9th at 1:00 pm at the Atascocita Presbyterian Church with her family and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020