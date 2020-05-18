Catherine Dunning

1923-2020

Catherine (Katy) Louise Martin Dunning died April 4th, 2020 of natural causes. Born on December 18, 1923 to Autie Harrison Martin and Mary Grace McHugh Martin in LaCross, Wisconsin, she was one of six children and raised in Goreville, Illinois.

She married Orville Lee Dunning in 1944 and traveled America in an Airstream trailer for Orville's engineering jobs. A well-respected Registered Nurse, her jobs included a doctor's office nurse to hospital charge nurse for Memorial Hospital to a private nurse prior to a nursing home prescription service. She retired at the age of 83.

Predeceased by her husband and her son, David, she is survived by her sister Helen Sitter of Anna, Illinois, her daughters, Donna Whittenberg of Cedar Park TX, Susan and husband John Corbin of Austin TX, and Barbara and husband Ricky Henslee of Magnolia TX, daughter-in-law Karen Dunning, her grandchildren Mark Corbin, Becky Corbin Peek, and Courtney Henslee, and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family appreciates the care by the staff at Buckner Villas Skilled Nursing Center during her final years. She will be interred next to Orville at the Houston National Cemetery (date tbd).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store