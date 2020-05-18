Catherine Dunning
1923 - 2020
Catherine (Katy) Louise Martin Dunning died April 4th, 2020 of natural causes. Born on December 18, 1923 to Autie Harrison Martin and Mary Grace McHugh Martin in LaCross, Wisconsin, she was one of six children and raised in Goreville, Illinois.
She married Orville Lee Dunning in 1944 and traveled America in an Airstream trailer for Orville's engineering jobs. A well-respected Registered Nurse, her jobs included a doctor's office nurse to hospital charge nurse for Memorial Hospital to a private nurse prior to a nursing home prescription service. She retired at the age of 83.
Predeceased by her husband and her son, David, she is survived by her sister Helen Sitter of Anna, Illinois, her daughters, Donna Whittenberg of Cedar Park TX, Susan and husband John Corbin of Austin TX, and Barbara and husband Ricky Henslee of Magnolia TX, daughter-in-law Karen Dunning, her grandchildren Mark Corbin, Becky Corbin Peek, and Courtney Henslee, and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family appreciates the care by the staff at Buckner Villas Skilled Nursing Center during her final years. She will be interred next to Orville at the Houston National Cemetery (date tbd).

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
5123351155
