|
|
Catherine Frances Kowis Hollywood
1941-2019
Catherine Frances Kowis Hollywood, 77, passed away on Monday, October 21st, 2019 in Houston Texas. She was born on November 17th, 1941 in Houston Texas to Martin Michael Kowis and Helen Martha Selensky.
Catherine was married to Timothy Patrick Hollywood for 58 years.
Visitation with the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 with the rosary at 6:00 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston Texas 77024. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Drive, Houston, Texas 77080 with the committal service to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.EarthmanHuntersCreek.com.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019