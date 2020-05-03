Catherine Hammerich Legate

1937-2020

Catherine Hammerich Legate went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born January 9, 1937 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Gustav Wilhelm Herman and Marimon (Cook) Hammerich, she moved to Houston in 1948 with her family and graduated from Lamar High School in 1954. After graduating from Baylor University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and History, she received a Peabody Fellowship to attend the Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, where she earned a Master of Arts in English Literature in 1958.

After teaching English at Pershing Middle School for one year, she became employed by Meinhard Galleries, which was then owned by her stepfather, Carlos Meinhard. She served as art conservator for 20 years, gallery director for ten years, and remained a nationally noted art conservator and appraiser following her career at Meinhard Galleries.

For many years, Cathy's joy was teaching the Bible to young children at Berachah Church and, subsequently, Bethel Independent Presbyterian Church. She lived an exemplary life, mostly for others, gracious and kind to all. She will be gravely missed. Cathy was a member of Houston's Etoffe Litteraire, the Blue Bird Circle Organization, and the Houston Racquet Club. She also enjoyed meeting monthly with her friends in the Magnolia Luncheon Group.

She is survived by her husband, Howard H. Legate, Jr., two children, Bryan Dudley Legate and Laura Legate Jageman and her husband Roy Wesley Jageman, and two grandchildren, Rachel Lorraine Jageman and Nancy Catherine Jageman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Church of Houston, 825 Bering Drive, Houston, Texas 77057.

A family service was held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on February 4, 2020.



