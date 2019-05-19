|
|
CATHERINE CHAVIS
ROBINSON
1942-2019
Catherine Chavis Robinson was born in Shreveport, LA passed away on May 9, 2019 in Cypress, TX after 77 wonderful years.
Catherine is survived by her children, Karen, Ronald, (Michael), Stephanie, Joanna, Cathy, Tamera & William; extended family, Jesse, Winston, Carolina, Roger, Benita, Eleanor, Barbara, Billy Joe, a host nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation on May 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Miller Funeral Service, 7723 Beechnut St, Houston, Texas 77074 5 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Service on May 21, 2019 at 11 am at the Church W/O Walls, 5725 Queenston Blvd., Houston, Texas 77084. Precession to Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019