Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Drive United Methodist Church
12955 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Threet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Katy) Threet


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Catherine (Katy) Threet Obituary
Catherine Irene (Katy) Threet
1926-2019
Catherine Irene (Katy) Threet, 92, of Houston passed away Monday, May, 13, 2019. Katy was born August 15, 1926 in Greenup, Illinois to Glenn Curtis (G.C.) Hall and Mildred Stateler Hall. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack Threet; daughters, Linda Mott, Judy Threet; granddaughters, Helen Mott and Deborah Birjandian & husband Sahand. Katy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Katy grew up in Tolono, Illinois (population 800) and graduated from Tolono High School. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at the University of Illinois Champaign where she met and married the love of her life, Jack, while he was obtaining his geology degree from U of I. Jack's career with Shell in the oil and gas exploration and production business took Jack and Katy and their two daughters all over the United States, from New York to California, from Montana to Louisiana, as well as to the Netherlands, Australia and Canada. Their many moves would not have been possible without Katy's support and her dedication to making each new house a home for her family. After 34 moves Katy and Jack settled in Houston in 1975, and later spent winters in Houston and summers in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. After Jack's retirement in 1987, Katy and Jack took up golf, a sport which they both loved. She and Jack also traveled extensively after retirement, including to many tournaments with the Senior Golfers of America where she often won "low net" trophies. Katy was a longtime member of Lakeside Country Club and the Pagosa Pines Golf Club. Her faith was a central part of Katy's life and she gave generously to causes that touched her heart. She was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and was an active and loyal member of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Katy was described by all who knew her as sweet, warm and caring—but most of all, fun.
A Memorial Service celebrating Katy's life will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. A reception will follow services in Friendship Court on the church campus. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Katy's memory to Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now