Mr. Ceaser Moore Sr
1934-2020
Mr. Ceaser Moore Sr., departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:45 am. Mr. Moore was born in Gause, Texas on May 29, 1934. He graduated from Phyllis Wheatly High School in Houston, Texas. Mr. Moore earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Southern University and his Masters degree from the University of Houston, where he was also a doctoral candidate.
Mr. Moore honorably served his country in the United States Army as a missile/artillery expert.
Mr. Moore's professional career with the U.S. Postal Service spanned nearly 40 years where he worked in a number of management roles. A trailblazer in many aspects of his life, Mr. Moore made history in becoming the first Postmaster and the first African American Postmaster of the Humble/Kingwood, Texas Post Office. He was welcomed and well respected in the community by the then Humble Mayor H. E. McKay and others. Mr. Moore's distinguished career and work in the Humble/Kingwood area garnered he and his family a place in history, as they are all included in a time capsule buried by Mayor McKay and the Humble Museum.
Mr. Moore's leadership extended through many boards, civic, and community organizations, including his HOA, Rotary Club International, the American Heart Association, Chamber of Commerce, Plus 4 Credit Union, and others. As a Rotarian, he was honored to become the first African American President of the Humble Intercontinental Rotary Club. Both he and each of his family members are the recipients of Paul Harris Fellows. And as its first President Emeritus, the Plus4 Credit Union's property legal name description, along with a placard on its corporate building pays further homage to Mr. Moore's contributions to the credit union movement.
Mr. Moore was a member of Grace Church of Humble where he and his loving wife of 60 years, Alice served as greeters.
Mr. Moore was an avid golfer, often described as the picture perfect gentleman with a unique sort of swag. He served as a role model for all who knew him.
Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his mother Ollie Rebecca Viola Sarah Jane Moore, father - Robert "Bob" Moore, Sr. brothers - Robert "Buddy" Moore, Jr., Charles Moore, and Tony Moore, Sr., and sisters - Ruby "Tally" Moore and Georgia Mae Nelson.
Mr. Moore is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Alice Vernell Moore, their son Ceaser Moore, Jr. (and wife Linda aka "Kitty"), daughter Tammie Moore-Lynch (and husband Sean F. Lynch), his three granddaughters (aka "sugarplums") - Nikki Moore, Tiffany Moore, and Madison Moore-Lynch. Other survivors include Gary Moore, two brothers - Roy Dean Moore and Ruben Moore, sister Bobbie Nell Moore, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020