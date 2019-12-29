|
|
Cezila Ann Zinnante
1954-2019
Cezila Ann Zinnante, 65, of Woodville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville, with a Rosary at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Woodville.
Visitation in Houston will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. with funeral service at 12 noon at Forest Park Lawndale Chapel of the Angels with burial to follow in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Cezila was a former longtime resident of Houston where she & her husband owned and operated Zinnante's Delicatessen.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Peter J. Zinnante, Jr. of Woodville, formerly of Houston; sons, Peter J. Zinnante, III & wife Katrina & Jason Zinnante of Woodville; grandchildren Clayton, Kaden & Addison Zinnante and Paisley & Avery Zinnante.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019