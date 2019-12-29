Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Woodville
113 W Holly St
Woodville, TX 75979
(409) 283-8218
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Woodville
113 W Holly St
Woodville, TX 75979
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Woodville
113 W Holly St
Woodville, TX 75979
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church
Woodville, TX
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Chapel of the Angels
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Chapel of the Angels
Resources
More Obituaries for Cezila Zinnante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cezila Zinnante


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cezila Zinnante Obituary
Cezila Ann Zinnante
1954-2019
Cezila Ann Zinnante, 65, of Woodville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville, with a Rosary at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Woodville.
Visitation in Houston will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. with funeral service at 12 noon at Forest Park Lawndale Chapel of the Angels with burial to follow in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Cezila was a former longtime resident of Houston where she & her husband owned and operated Zinnante's Delicatessen.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Peter J. Zinnante, Jr. of Woodville, formerly of Houston; sons, Peter J. Zinnante, III & wife Katrina & Jason Zinnante of Woodville; grandchildren Clayton, Kaden & Addison Zinnante and Paisley & Avery Zinnante.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cezila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -