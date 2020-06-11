Chandler Rei Colburn

1999-2020

Chandler Rei Colburn, the son of Zoi and Regan Colburn, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of June 4, 2020. Chandler was born on October 26,1999 and was a lifelong resident of Cypress, Texas. A graduate of Cypress Woods High School in 2018, Chandler continued his education at the Tulsa School of Welding. Following graduation, he began working as an Overhead Crane Technician Trainee.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather AJ Colburn and his dog Axle.

Chandler is survived by his mother Zoi Colburn, father Regan Colburn, stepmother Michelle and stepsister Jessica, grandparents Linda and Lew Worcel, Bud and Rose Ruddell and Mark and Emma Dietz; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and niece.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th from 4 to 8 PM. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13th at 1PM at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home 9926 Jones Road, Houston, TX 77065



