Charlene Cardwell
Mrs. Charlene L. Cardwell
1932-2020
entered into the gates of Heaven on May 31, 2020.
Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Drive Christian Church, 11750 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77024.
The Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 AM.
Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077.
All services are by invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions and the need to social distance.
For a full obituary, please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Memorial Drive Christian Church
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Memorial Drive Christian Church
JUN
5
Interment
01:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
June 3, 2020
