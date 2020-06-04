Mrs. Charlene L. Cardwell
1932-2020
entered into the gates of Heaven on May 31, 2020.
Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Drive Christian Church, 11750 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77024.
The Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 AM.
Interment will be at 1:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077.
All services are by invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions and the need to social distance.
For a full obituary, please visit www.forestparkwestheimer.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.