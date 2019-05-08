Charlene Reta Crooks, R.N.

1931-2019

Charlene Reta Crooks, R.N. (Feb. 13, 1931-May 4, 2019).

With great sadness, we announce the death of our much beloved aunt, Charlene Crooks.

Born on Friday the 13th in Ponca City, Oklahoma, Charlene was anything but unlucky. She was the third child of Don and Elva Crooks. Her father's grandparents on both sides (Crooks and DeLane) were children of the original settlers of Ponca City. They were known as "the boomers" (not Sooners!) as each family was the grantee of 160 acres from the illustrious Cherokee Land Run of 1893.

Charlene was a bright child who excelled in school. She was a green-eyed redhead, the only one of four children who resembled her German mother; her siblings took after the French side of the family tree.

Charlene graduated from Wesley School of Nursing in 1951 and became a registered nurse. She began her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Houston where she served sick and wounded veterans for over forty years before retiring as head nurse in 1989.

Charlene was her nieces' and nephews' North Star. She was a fiercely independent, headstrong, and proud Okie who loved her family and friends with all of her heart and soul. She was a voracious reader and a crossword whiz, and also enjoyed watching sports with her nephews and nephew-in-law. She traveled the world and visited six of the seven continents (she skipped Antarctica) with her dear friend Anna Claire Moorman, who preceded her in death in 2009.

Although Charlene never married or had children of her own, she was actively engaged with her nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Donald Crooks and Elva (Leathers) Crooks; her siblings Patricia Goode, William D. Crooks, Jr., and Nina Brattain; as well as her best friend, Anna Claire Moorman.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews (Jeff and Gina Brattain, Lynn Goode and Harrison Williams, Gwen Hurt, Terry Goode, Charlie Crooks and Kathy Brown, Mark and Linda Crooks, Anne and Tim Amadon, Deane Brattain), their families, and her beloved dog Max.

The family expresses enormous gratitude to Rosalind Brown and Comfort Care for her unfaltering care during the last six months of Charlene's life.

A celebration of life will be held May 21, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 7723 Beechnut, Houston, Texas 77074. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary