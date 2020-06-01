Charlene Broderick Gilbreath

1927-2020

Charlene Broderick Gilbreath was born on July 19, 1927 in Morrison, Illinois. Charlene passed away after a short illness on May 14, 2020.Charlene grew up on a small family farm in northern Illinois. Much of her strength and character were formed on that farm by loving parents and siblings.Charlene graduated from Mt. St. Clare Academy in Clinton, Iowa and later received her associates degree from Rockford Business College. She worked as a bookkeeper and manager at Hicks restaurant in Rockford, Illinois until she met the love of life, Ken, and they were married on April 6, 1953. Charlene was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her husband, children and grandchildren. Charlene worked alongside Ken in the bookkeeping side of their oilfield service business.She was an invaluable help in keeping it running smoothly.Charlene's Catholic faith supported her throughout her life - in good times and bad. She faithfully attended mass until the last days. She is survived by her three children, Jeannine,Ken Jr. and Mark (Sally); grandchildren Noelle (John) and Trent Nicolas, Eric and Jacob, and Savanna Jewel; her great grandchildren Jack Nicolas and Sophie Anne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by Ken, her husband of 63 years,her parents, Frank and Maurice, and her brothers P.J. and Gene. Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 on Thursday, June 4, Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Katy.



