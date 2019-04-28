Charlene Rosson Hausler

1939-2019

Charlene Rosson Hausler, known to many as "Charlie", met her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2019. She was seen by many as "the lady with a beautiful smile, laughing eyes, energetic personality and one who knew how to live life at it's fullest". She had a deep affection for the beaches of Mexico and spent as much time there as she could.

Charlene was born July 3,1939 in Crystal Springs, Mississippi; the daughter of Fred Rosson and Irene Moore Rosson, who have proceeded her in death. She grew up in Edinburg, Texas but spent most of her adult life in the Houston area.

She shared her love with many friends, MS cousins, and leaves behind the following family: her sister Freddie Kay Proffitt and husband Dr. Paul Proffitt and son Scott Sams, all of Austin, Texas; her son, Jeffrey Langford and wife Heather Langford of Friendswood, Texas, their daughter Brooklyn, their son Jeremy his wife Lorena with their children Rosemary and Zach; her son Douglas Garrison of Dayton, Texas;, and son Wade Garrison of Alpine, Utah, along with his children Tyler, Cheyenne, Logan, and Morgan.

She will be missed by many who shared her love of life.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date

