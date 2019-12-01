|
Charlene Virginia "Cissy" Carlson Weems
1941-2019
Charlene Virginia "Cissy" Carlson Weems passed from this earth and joined her immortal family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was a kind and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as the source of boundless love and devotion to all who knew her.
Cissy was born on December 17, 1941 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She grew up there, attending Casady School and the University of Oklahoma. From there, her life adventures took her to Boston, Houston, Edinburgh, Scotland, then back to Houston in the early 1970's.
After returning to Houston, she met the love of her life, Roger Weems, and they were married in 1974. The two of them were a perfect match, and Cissy saw to it that the blended family was a loving, cohesive unit. Among her great joys was guiding and helping raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved and will always cherish the time spent with their Noni. Cissy's character is best demonstrated by the fact that everyone who met her felt like part of the extended Weems family, because they were.
Cissy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dede and Russell Carlson, her brother, John Carlson, and her granddaughter Lindsay Weems. She is survived by her husband Roger; her children Susan Weems Anderson, Jeffry Dan Weems (Dinah), Pamela Weems Coughenour (Brian), and Susan Weems Smith (Henry); along with 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on December 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Green Bay (please use Parking Lot C off of Green Bay closest to Memorial Drive). In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you donate to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019