Charles E. Albers

1932-2019

Charles E. Albers. age 86, was born into a Christian (Lutheran) home in Austin, Tx. on September 22, 1932. He was the only son of Gilbert and Malinda Albers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margaret, and beloved son Michael. He is survived by his loving wife Carole, wonderful daughter Sherry Poole, and their dear friend Michael Bernard, along with niece Brenda Kiel, Nephew & wife the Reverends David and Renee Kiel, and 5 great nephews.

Charles loved playing tennis and won many trophies. His was his son Mike's Little League coach for 8 years. He graduated from Reagan HS in 1950. He was in the Army for 2 years. He graduated form the University of Houston with a BBA in Accounting and then an MBA in Accounting. He spent his entire career with Texaco and retired in 1994.

Charles and Carole traveled to many European countries. England was their favorite.

Charles was an Active member of Grace Lutheran and Westbury Baptist Churches. In Sugar Land, he was in The Optimist Club. His joy was buying school supplies for Project Smile for 10 years for some 1300 children. He will be remembered for his love to his family, his God, his job, and his many friends.

The Memorial will be held on Tuesday February 26 at 2:00 pm

Westbury Baptist Church

10425 Hillcroft St.

Houston, Tx. 77096

713-723-2607

Reception to follow in the

Church Parlor. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019