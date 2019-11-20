Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
11612 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
Charles Almond


1949 - 2019
Charles Almond Obituary
Charles Lynn Almond
1949-2019
Charles Lynn Almond, passed away on Saturday, the 16th of November 2019, at the age of 70.
A more specific and detailed notice will be published in Sunday's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family during a visitation from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 24th of November 2019, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service celebrating Charles' life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 25th of November 2019, in the sanctuary of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston.
Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception and celebration of life at a venue to be announced during the service.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
For those desiring, and in lieu of customary remembrances, Sunday's notice will also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Please visit Charles' online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shares electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
