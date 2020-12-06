Charles W. Austin
1924-2020
Charles William Austin, known as "Bill" or "Charlie" to his family and friends, died on December 1, 2020, in Houston, Texas.
Charlie was born August 14, 1924, in Austin, Texas, the son of Col. and Mrs. Samuel Lord Austin. His family moved to Houston, Texas in the 1930's and he lived in Houston for the rest of his life.
Charlie attended Lanier Middle School and Lamar High School. The friends of his youth in Houston remained his friends all of his life. Charlie attended the University of Texas and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Some of his favorite memories included playing point guard in high school and for the Kappa Sigs. They won the intra-fraternity basketball championship in 1941 and you can still see his team's photograph hanging on the wall in Gregory Gym at U.T. His college career was interrupted by WW II. In 1943, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in India. He was lucky to avoid any serious military combat and lived to tell of his adventures. After the War he returned to Austin, Texas and graduated from The University of Texas School of Law in 1950. He practiced law in Houston, Texas for 60 years and was a well-known and highly regarded energy and real estate attorney. Elaine Penn McMahon was his able legal assistant and friend. His law partners included his cousin, Edwin L. Kirkpatrick, Robert L. Dabney, Jr., St. John Garwood, Fitzhugh Pannill, Donald J. Arnett, Monroe Northrup and Jerry A. DeVault.
Shortly after graduation from law school, and while visiting his parents at the U.S. Army base in Fort Monroe Virginia, Charlie met Edna Anastasia Healy (Nan), the daughter of Col. and Mrs. Daniel F. Healy. Nan and Charlie married in December of 1951. They reared eleven children and were together for 63 years until Nan's death in 2014.
Charlie Austin loved the University of Texas and all of the friends he made there. He took the family on great summer trips to Estes Park, Colorado and had years of fun at his homes on Lake Travis and at Riverhill Country Club. He was an avid reader and arm chair historian. He loved to grow roses, sing and dance. He was a spirited competitor and talented golfer who played many of the best courses in the U.S., Scotland and Ireland. He won thirteen Club Championships and six Senior Club Championships at the Houston Country Club. He was honored to be a member of the U.S. Seniors Golf Association. Most of all, he loved the beauty, the friendships and camaraderie that he found on the golf course.
Charles William Austin was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elizabeth Austin Shipley, his granddaughter Claire Elizabeth Austin and his loving wife, Nan.
He is survived by his loving children: Charles William Austin, Jr., and spouse, Maggie, Kathleen Adrian Powers and spouse, Thomas, Elizabeth Austin West and spouse, Larry, Mary Austin Aiken and spouse, Glenn, Daniel Lord Austin and spouse, Betsy, Tyler Edward Austin and spouse, Catherine, Ashley Austin Anderson and spouse, Sonny, David Cooney Austin and spouse, Carrie, Brian Nevins Austin and spouse, Kelley, Keith Kirkpatrick Austin and spouse, Karen, Sarah Austin Morris and spouse Phillip.
He is survived by his loving grandchildren: Samuel Mather Austin and spouse, Sarah, Emily Austin Hinds and spouse, Tyson, John Buchanan Adrian and spouse, Marian, Molly Powers and spouse, Edward Minevitz, Catherine Louise West and spouse, Travis, Helen Aiken Pace and spouse, Doug, Martha Rhea Aiken, Marshal Eris Aiken, Charles Richard Austin, Mitchell Robert Austin, Madeleine Elizabeth Austin, Lily Marie Austin, Mather Guy Austin, Caroline Sharon Austin, Anastasia Lee Austin, Sara Willard Austin, Hanna Healy Austin, William Tyler Austin, Brian Travis Austin, Kathleen Grace Austin, Spencer Austin Morris, Ashley Geneva Morris and David Richard Morris.
He is survived by his loving great grandchildren: Alison Jeanette Austin, Grace Healy Austin, Charlotte Austin Hinds, Thomas Oliver Hinds, Finley Buchanan Adrian, Eloise Rose Adrian, Lillian Claire Roney, Piper Lee Roney, Charles Henry Pace and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a wonderful father and grandfather.
The Austin brothers wish to thank their sisters, particularly their sister, nurse Beth, and their wives for the kind and gentle care they provided to our father in his final days.
The family intends to hold memorial service for Charles William Austin at a future date.
Donations may be made, in Charlie Austin's memory, to Boys and Girls Country of Houston 18806 Roberts Road, Hockley, Texas 77447 (boysandgirlscountry.org
) or the charity of your choice
.