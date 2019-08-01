Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Charles Bert Griffin Jr.


1943 - 2019
Charles Bert Griffin Jr. Obituary
Charles Bert Griffin, Jr.
1943-2019
Charles Bert Griffin, Jr. born in Waco, TX June 9, 1943 went home to our Lord Monday, July 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Bert Griffin, Sr. and Christine Sadowski Griffin, sister, Patricia Ann Griffin (Jacobs) and grandson Joseph Allen Griffin. Survived by his loving wife Lois Griffin; children: Charles Bert Griffin III and wife Donna; Sherry Christofilis and husband Damon. Survived by grandchildren: Haley Jordan Christofilis, KC Griffin, Nolan Griffin, step grandchildren Nick Eusepi and wife Cassidy, Jamie Eusepi, step great grandchildren Maxwell Eusepi and Lillian Eusepi. Also survived by his niece Kristie (Jacobs) Staples, nephew Justin Kutra and cousin Carolyn Berger. Pallbearers for the service will be Craig Ivie, Marcel Boucher, Damon Christofilis, KC Griffin, Nolan Griffin, Charles Griffin III. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Visitation will be at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home Friday, August 2, 2019 starting at 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Celebration of Life will be at Forest Park Lawndale Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM with burial to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
