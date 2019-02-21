Home

Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77095
(281) 345-6061
Charles Birkes
Charles Birkes Obituary
Charles David Birkes
1933-2019
Charles David Birkes born on March 4, 1933 in Houston, Texas to Charles and Mary Lou Birkes. He served time in the Navy. Worked for the City of Houston in the Water Maintenance Department. Married Barbara Warren Birkes in 1960. Date of death February 18, 2019.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara Warren Birkes; his daughter Emma McLachlan and husband Charles, and his son Dale Birkes and wife Melinda; grandchildren Ashley Findlay and husband Ryan, Kyle McLachlan, Daniel McLachlan, Sarah Birkes, Connor Birkes; sister Jeanenne Saitta.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019
