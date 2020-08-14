Charles Curtis Bobbitt
1931-2020
Charles Curtis Bobbitt was born on November 7, 1931 and entered the Kingdom of God on August 11, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Baytown, Texas and passed away in Pasadena, Texas. He was a man of God and lived his life for the Lord. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Geraldine Marie Clem Bobbitt, grandson, Michael Warren Melton, granddaughter, Emma Dawn Bobbitt, daughter in law, Regina Bobbitt Akins, granddaughter in law, Michelle Denise Calloway Melton, his parents, Mary Martha Maydell Walker Bobbitt, Roy Bobbitt, Jim Boley Randall, and his grandparents H.E. Walker and Abigail Walker. He is survived by his (5) children, Barbara Ann Bobbitt Melton Trotter and husband, Donald Ray Trotter, Richard Lee Bobbitt, Patricia Lynn Bobbitt Swindoll, Sharon Bobbitt Siverand and husband Michael Siverand and Charles Edward Bobbitt. He is also survived by five (5) grandchildren, thirteen (13) great grandchildren, sixteen (16) great, great grandchildren and eight (8) step-grandchildren, twenty-three (23) step – great grandchildren, twenty (20) step – great, great grandchildren and countless lifelong friends, business associates and church friends.
Visitation will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church at 1:00pm at 24380 FM 149 in Richards, Texas; with services to follow. Burial will follow at Farris Cemetery, Huntsville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Union Grove Missions Fund. Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com