Charles Edwin Burge
1942-2019
Charles Edwin "Eddie" Burge passed away November 10, 2019 at his home. Eddie was born November 29, 1942 in Houston. He graduated from Bellaire High School before attending his beloved Texas A&M University, where he was a Ross Volunteer and made many lifelong friends. After graduating from A&M, Eddie was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, ultimately attaining the rank of Captain. He fought in some of the fiercest battles of the Vietnam War, including Con Thien, and was awarded the Bronze Star (with Combat "V") and two Purple Hearts, among other citations. He never forgot the men who served with him.
After an honorable discharge, Eddie attended the University of Houston Law Center. He practiced law for three years with the Foster, Lewis firm in San Antonio before moving back to Houston to work for Ayrshire Corporation, the real estate development company founded by his father. Eddie was president of Ayrshire Corporation until 1992, when he founded his own company, Eland Development. Over the course of his career, Eddie and his associates developed a number of landmark commercial and residential properties in Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City.
Eddie married his high school sweetheart, Linda Sullivan, in 1964, and they had three sons. Eddie was a devoted and faithful husband, and in later years enjoyed annual anniversary trips with Linda to the Penobscot River in Maine. He spent countless hours with his sons in their formative years, whether coaching their football and baseball teams, or hunting and fishing. He was a natural leader, and a gifted and patient teacher.
Eddie was a passionate outdoorsman, and spent as much time as he could hunting and fishing. He was a patriot who believed in service and honoring those who served our country, and would have been glad to have passed from this world on the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marines.
Eddie is survived by his wife Linda Sullivan Burge, sons Charles E. Burge Jr. and wife Stacie of Simpsonville, KY, Farley S. Burge and wife Dawn of Houston, Mathew S. Burge of Houston; granddaughters Noelle Burge and Caroline Burge, of Houston; and brother Billy Burge, of Houston. He is preceded in death by his sister Sara Ann Burge Good.
A visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday November 15, 2019 in the chapel of Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8300 Katy Freeway in Houston.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday November 16, 2019 in the sanctuary of Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Interment will take place at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 12:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Linda and Charles "Eddie" Burge Class of '65 Student Endowment at Texas A&M University, 301 Coke Bldg, 77840, or to the Tumaini Childrens' Home Kenya, c/o Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8300 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019