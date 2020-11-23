1/1
Charles Byron Smith Jr.
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Byron Smith, Jr.
1922-2020
Charles "Charlie" Byron Smith Jr. was born May 9, 1922 in Slaton, Texas and passed away on November 17, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. He was raised on a farm near Woodward, Oklahoma and graduated from Supply Oklahoma High School in 1939. He then went on to attend The University of Oklahoma and graduated in 1943 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent the next three years in the Army Signal Corps. From 1946 to 1961, he was employed by Continental Oil Company and held various positions from Seismic Observer to Exploration Manager of the Rocky Mountain Region. In 1958, he attended The Stanford University Sloan Program in Executive Management. He went on to spend several years in the geophysical contracting business with Geo Prospectors in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Georex in Houston, Texas. Along with his wife Jean, he formed Georex Data, Inc., which later became Data, Inc., a geophysical data acquisition and data sales corporation. The assets of the company were sold in 1993 and he retired to raise registered Charolais cattle in Leon County, Texas. He served two years as the President of the American International Charolais Association and two years as President of the National Charolias Association. Throughout his life he took great pleasure in supporting various colleges, charities and organizations with scholarships and donations.
Charlie is survived by his wife Jean, two daughters, Karen and Gina, and son, Steve. Also surviving are two granddaughters, one grandson and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at The Settegast – Kopf Co @ Sugar Creek Funeral Directors 15015 Southwest Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478 in The Morrow Chapel at 12:00 Noon
Visitation will began at 11:00 A.M. Celebrant Mike Carlen Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
2815655015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Settegast-Kopf Company@Sugar Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved