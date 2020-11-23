Charles Byron Smith, Jr.
1922-2020
Charles "Charlie" Byron Smith Jr. was born May 9, 1922 in Slaton, Texas and passed away on November 17, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. He was raised on a farm near Woodward, Oklahoma and graduated from Supply Oklahoma High School in 1939. He then went on to attend The University of Oklahoma and graduated in 1943 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent the next three years in the Army Signal Corps. From 1946 to 1961, he was employed by Continental Oil Company and held various positions from Seismic Observer to Exploration Manager of the Rocky Mountain Region. In 1958, he attended The Stanford University Sloan Program in Executive Management. He went on to spend several years in the geophysical contracting business with Geo Prospectors in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Georex in Houston, Texas. Along with his wife Jean, he formed Georex Data, Inc., which later became Data, Inc., a geophysical data acquisition and data sales corporation. The assets of the company were sold in 1993 and he retired to raise registered Charolais cattle in Leon County, Texas. He served two years as the President of the American International Charolais Association and two years as President of the National Charolias Association. Throughout his life he took great pleasure in supporting various colleges, charities and organizations with scholarships and donations.
Charlie is survived by his wife Jean, two daughters, Karen and Gina, and son, Steve. Also surviving are two granddaughters, one grandson and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at The Settegast – Kopf Co @ Sugar Creek Funeral Directors 15015 Southwest Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478 in The Morrow Chapel at 12:00 Noon
Visitation will began at 11:00 A.M. Celebrant Mike Carlen Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Heart Association
.