Charles C. Campassi "Chris"1966-2020Charles Christopher "Chris" Campassi, 54, passed away Sunday July 26th, while hiking on vacation with his family in Utah. Born June 22, 1966 in "Opelousas, Louisiana to Sam and Lacey Campassi.Chris graduated Taylor High School in 1985 where he still holds a track record. He went to Texas A&M and graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Business Administration Finance.Chris worked at Intsel Steel Distributors for 24 years and made friends to last a lifetime.Chris adored his wife of almost 6 years, they rarely did anything without one another. At any moment he could say "Let's take a ride" and end up bike riding in Galveston or fishing in Matagorda. Chris loved his 3 beautiful daughters and enjoyed attending every single school activity and helping them in their individual sports. He treasured his 2 step sons and thought of them as his own.Chris had a passion for the outdoors - he loved fishing, hunting, running, kayaking, hiking, traveling but could be found most of the time tinkering in the garage or wood working (he loved his tools). Chris was adventurous, spontaneous, fearless, loved life and always wanted to make people laugh. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and PopC. His smile was infectious and laugh was calming.Chris is preceded in death by his mother, Lacey Ann Crisler Campassi of Jackson MS, his grandparents Charles Weems Crisler and Mary Virginia Wright Crisler of Jackson MS and a step grandson Caden Michael Allbright.Chris is survived by his loving wife Carolin McTague Campassi, Three daughters Shelby, Taylor, Abby, Two stepson's Shane Allbright (wife Ashley and grandson Collin), Ryan Allbright, (fiancée Katherine Halbert), his Father Sam Campassi and Stepmother Nancy, Brother Michael Campassi (partner Scott Duplechain), sisters Vici Campassi (partner Joe S. Marino III), Heidi Taylor (husband Mike), nieces Kyndall and McKenzie Cunnigham, and his favorite dog Carlie.His favorite saying to Carolin was "Not everyone is lucky enough to fall in love with their Best Friend, But I'll always be glad I did". He wrote it in almost every single card.Funeral Service is planned for Tuesday August 4th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. 625 Nottingham Oaks Tr. Houston 77079, followed by a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery.Pallbearers for the service are Michael Campassi, Scott Duplechain, Shane Allbright, Ryan Allbright, Mike Taylor, James Humphrey, Steve Clements & Eric Dhanes.In lieu of flowers Chris would want Carolin to have flowers throughout the year. An account has been set up in her name at Village Greenery and Flowers Contact Darrell at 713-529-4161