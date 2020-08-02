Charles Herbert Carden, Sr.
19-2020
Charles Herbert Carden, Sr., (Major, U.S. Army retired), 82, of Biloxi died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a 24-year battle with prostate cancer. He had been a resident of Biloxi since 1999, having moved here from Houston, TX.
Almost 15 of those 21 Army years, he spent in the Infantry, seeing two deployments in Vietnam, the first as Company Commander, Company D, First Infantry Division, and the second as an Infantry Advisor to the 48th Regimental Command, First Division.
After Army retirement, he moved to Houston, TX where he was engaged in Dispute Resolution, a program of the Houston Bar Association, and later retiring from Houston Municipal Courts as an Assistant to the Presiding Judge.
After moving to Biloxi, he became heavily engaged in the game of golf, and fishing became a new hobby. He was married for 36 years to Carolyn Martinolich Carden, Biloxi.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, MS is in charge of arrangements, and the graveside service with full military rites, will be lived streamed from the funeral home Facebook at 12:30 P.M. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, P.O. Box 1228, Biloxi, MS 39533-1228, or to a charity of one's choice
.