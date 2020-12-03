Charles Frederick Casey1932-2020Charles Frederick Casey, age 88, was born November 1, 1932 in Houston, Texas to Rollie B. Casey and Ida Cecil Casey and passed away from a massive heart attack on Sunday, November 29, 2020.After having served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957, Charles received his bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the University of Houston. Charles began his career working as an electrical engineer for large corporations. Then, with an entrepreneurial spirit he started numerous successful companies until 1995 when he refocused his interest into real estate development, which he continued doing until his passing.On August 1, 1963 he married Melwyn Craig and they had three lovely children, Karyn, Kent, and Kevan. Charles' interests included spending time outside, fishing, going out to breakfast, studying the Bible, and spending time with his family. Charles was an active member of Greater Life Church in Webster, Texas. Charles was the true definition of a Christian that was loved and respected by all.Charles is preceded in death by his son, Kent in 1978.Charles is survived by his devoted wife, Melwyn; his daughter, Karyn Edwards and her spouse, Charlie Flores; his son, Kevan and his spouse, Tabitha; his grandchildren, Jessica Dyson and her children, Averi, Allie and Luke, Holly Burnett and her husband, Jonathan, Kennedy Casey and Kourtney Casey. He is also survived by his brother, Rollie Casey and his wife, Maxine.The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 with a service to begin at 7 pm at Greater Life Church, 1655 FM 528 Rd., Webster, Tx 77598. There will be a private graveside service, Saturday December 5, 2020 at Brookside Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Claire Brothers Funeral Home, 7901 Hillcroft Street, Houston, Texas 77081.