Charles Landon "Chuck" Chambers
1922-2019
Passed away 31 October 2019. Born on 7 October 1922, in Marvell, Phillips County, Arkansas to Landon Benjamin and Marie Quinnelly Chambers. Preceded in death by Elladean Rupert Chambers, his wife of 71 years. Survivors include three sons: Landon Rupert Chambers of Taos, NM; Regan Scott Chambers and Christopher Lee Chambers, both of The Woodlands, TX; and their wives; six grandsons: Andrew, Patrick, Travis, Bryant, Will and Taylor; and one great grandson, Landon.
Chuck was educated in Monroe, Louisiana and Austin, Texas, graduating from Austin High in 1938. He attended The University of Texas from 1939 until 1942, when he enlisted in the Army and served for four years as an aerial gunner and an infantry officer in the Pacific Theater. He returned to UT in 1946, finishing his B.A. and adding an M.B.A. He worked in both San Antonio and Midland until October 1950, when he was recalled for the Korean War. He served until October 1952.
He was employed by Gulf Oil Corp in February 1953 and retired thirty years later. He began as a Property Tax Agent and retired as Manager of Taxes for refining, marketing and chemicals. Much of his career, however, was spent handling special projects for corporate investment, as well as major dispositions.
A lifelong Episcopalian, his body will be cremated, and the ashes interred next to those of his late wife in the Highland Lakes Cemetery near Marble Falls, high above everything where you can see day after tomorrow on a clear day.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019